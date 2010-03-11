How To Get More Stuff Done At Work

Photo: www.flickr.com

The people over at Inc.com have compiled some great productivity advice from a few execs who they’ve deemed “America’s most productive CEOs.”



Some of the highlights:

Meetings, unless absolutely necessary, are a complete waste of time.

If you think a task is going to take an hour, give yourself 40 minutes.

Use e-mail to document everything rather than relying on hurried conversations for details.

Every project team should be small enough that you could feed all the members with just two pizzas.

Keep a free block of time in your day open so you easily respond to changes in plans.

Multi-task less.

Read the rest of the article at Inc.com >

