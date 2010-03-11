How To Get More Stuff Done At Work

Bianca Male
Photo: www.flickr.com

The people over at Inc.com have compiled some great productivity advice from a few execs who they’ve deemed “America’s most productive CEOs.”

Some of the highlights:

  • Meetings, unless absolutely necessary, are a complete waste of time.
  • If you think a task is going to take an hour, give yourself 40 minutes.
  • Use e-mail to document everything rather than relying on hurried conversations for details.
  • Every project team should be small enough that you could feed all the members with just two pizzas.
  • Keep a free block of time in your day open so you easily respond to changes in plans.
  • Multi-task less.

