How To Get More Stuff Done At Work

The people over at Inc.com have compiled some great productivity advice from a few execs who they’ve deemed “America’s most productive CEOs.”
Some of the highlights:
- Meetings, unless absolutely necessary, are a complete waste of time.
- If you think a task is going to take an hour, give yourself 40 minutes.
- Use e-mail to document everything rather than relying on hurried conversations for details.
- Every project team should be small enough that you could feed all the members with just two pizzas.
- Keep a free block of time in your day open so you easily respond to changes in plans.
- Multi-task less.
