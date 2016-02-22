Here's how you can get your money back if an item you buy goes on sale

It can be extremely frustrating to purchase a clothing item only to see its price significantly drop when it goes on sale a short time later.

Thankfully, that money you spent doesn’t have to go to waste.

A wide selection of stores offer customers what is known as a “price adjustment,” which means that the store will give you the difference in money between what you originally paid for the item and its current sale price, as long as you make sure to hang on to the receipt.

Jeanette Pavini, a savings expert at Coupons.com, told Business Insider that many people often don’t realise the policy is available, but that it can help to save a good chunk of money in the long run.

“I use them all the time,” Pavini said.

Shutterstock/Olesia Bilkei Shop stress free with the ability to get your money back.

Nordstrom, Macy’s, J. Crew, and AllSaints are just a few of the stores that offer price adjustments.

There is a time limit for getting a price adjustment, though, which ranges anywhere from seven to 14 days, depending on each company’s policy.

The terms vary from store to store, so it’s best to ask an employee what their policy is.

