Here's Another Way To Get Microsoft Office On Android And IPhone For Free

Microsoft recently released a free app called Office Mobile for

iPhoneand

Android. But there’s a big, fat catch. While the app itself is free, it only works if you have a subscription to Microsoft’s Office cloud app, Office 365.

Subscription rates for individuals start at $US100 a year. iPhone users have been none too pleased with that.

But there’s another way for you to get Office Mobile without having to buy your own subscription. If your company uses Office 365, you can use Mobile with that corporate account.

Chances are, your company doesn’t use Office 365 yet. Compared to how many companies use regular versions of Microsoft Office, not that many use Office 365.

However, Microsoft just made it a lot cheaper for companies to get Office 365. On August 1, Microsoft changed a rule in its enterprise licence agreement that allows them to simply tack on Office 365 to an existing licence, and, typically, pay a discounted price for it, too, Blake Gollnick who works for Microsoft reseller SSH explained in a blog post.

In the past, Microsoft made it harder for companies to put Microsoft software on non-Windows devices. It charged them a special fee for that. Not so in this case. If your company uses Office 365, it includes Mobile app on iPhone or Android for free, a Microsoft spokesperson told us.

It’s not 100% free for your company to give you Office 365. But if you need Office on your phone for your job, talk to your IT department. With enough requests, that might be the easiest, cheapest solution for you.

