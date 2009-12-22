How To Get Me To Hang Up On You

The Gotham Gal told me a story this morning about picking up the phone yesterday and hearing an assistant say:



So and so is calling for you, please hold and I’ll get him

I’ve experienced this kind of behaviour over the years and I have to say that it is one of the most irritating things a person can do. I have and will hang up on the person when they show up on the line. I would not hang up on the assistant however.

This behaviour basically says to the person being called that their time is not as important as the person placing the call. I really don’t care if its Barack Obama calling, I don’t think this kind of behaviour is acceptable. It is plain and simply rude.

I can promise you that I would never ever consider having someone place my phone calls for me (unless I was handicapped and couldn’t physically do it). And if you do it to me, don’t be surprised to hear a dial tone when you show up on the call.

