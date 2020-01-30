Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Your Mac can read text aloud, but first you have to turn on the setting in System Preferences.

You can easily get your Mac to read text aloud to you by enabling the feature in your computer’s settings.

Once you turn on the feature, simply highlight the text you want to be read aloud, and then use a keyboard command.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unlike some other devices, you don’t have to download any third-party apps or additional software to read text aloud on your Mac.

Here’s how to get your Mac computer to read text aloud.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get your Mac to read text aloud

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

2. Select “System Preferences…”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘System Preferences…’

3. Click “Accessibility.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the Accessibility icon.

4. Select “Speech” in the left sidebar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Speech.’

5. Tick the box next to “Speak selected text when the key is pressed.” The default way to read commands is to press the “option” + “Esc” keys.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Check the box.

To change the keys, click the “Change Key…” button then type in the keys that you’d like to use. Click “OK” to save your changes.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click ‘Change Key…’

After that, you simply have to highlight the text you want to hear and press the specified keys on your keyboard.

Your Mac will then begin reading the text aloud. Pressing the keyboard command again will also stop your computer from reading the text aloud.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.