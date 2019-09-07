How to get a Lyft receipt sent to your email for all of your rides, or manually send ride reports using the mobile app

Shutterstock It’s easy to get a Lyft receipt for all of your rides through the mobile app.

You should get a Lyft receipt sent to your email after completing a Lyft ride and adding a tip for your driver.

If you don’t get your Lyft receipt, you can manually send any ride reports to your email through the Lyft mobile app, or update or verify your email address in the Lyft app.

After you’ve finished a Lyft ride and added the driver’s tip, a receipt is sent to the email address associated with your Lyft account.

However, if you get a lot of emails everyday, these ride receipts can often get lost in the chaos of an overflowing inbox, or Lyft could be sending receipts to an outdated email address of yours.

Whether you’re budgeting or filing expense reports for an employer, Lyft ride receipts can easily be re-sent through the app and to your inbox in just a few steps.

How to get a Lyft receipt sent to your email



1. Launch the Lyft app on your mobile device, shown here using an iPhone X.

2. In the app’s top left-hand corner, tap the button resembling three horizontal lines to access the menu.

3. In the menu, scroll to find Ride History and tap.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select Ride History in the left side menu.

4. Tap Export in the top right-hand corner of the screen before choosing the ride(s) you wish to have a receipt for.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap Export in the upper right corner.

5. Tap to select the ride(s) you want a receipt for.

6. Once you’ve selected the ride (or multiple rides) you wish to have a receipt for, tap Send Report at the bottom of the screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose your ride(s) and Lyft will send you a receipt.

7. A Lyft ride receipt with the ride(s) you’ve selected will arrive in your inbox shortly in both PDF and CSV formats.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Lyft will email you a receipt in the form of a ride report.

If you still can’t get your Lyft receipt, double check your email settings in Lyft



The most common problem if you can’t find the Lyft ride receipt in your email is, well, your email.

Make sure the ride receipt didn’t end up in your spam folder first. If you still can’t find the ride receipt, open your Lyft app and go to Menu > Settings > Email Address.

You can make sure the right email address is connected to your Lyft account to ensure you’ll receive future ride receipts. You can update or verify your email address in the Lyft app’s Settings tab.

If this didn’t work, try contacting Lyft.

