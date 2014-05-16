Here's How To Get Google To Remove Embarrassing Search Links About You

Facebook If this guy could get Google to remove this photo.

Now’s your chance to get rid of those awful ’90s photos that somehow surfaced on the web. That is, if you live in Europe.

As of the European Union Court of Justice’s ruling on Tuesday, European citizens can now make a request for Google to take down a link. The idea is that we all have “the right to be forgotten.”

The decision stemmed from one Spaniard’s complaint that an auction notice of his repossessed home that appeared in Google’s search results infringed his privacy. Mario Costeja Gonzalez initially filed the complaint in March 2010 against Google Inc., Google Spain, and a major Spanish newspaper that had published an announcement regarding the auction notice in 1998.

According to Reuters, there were 180 similar cases in Spain against Google. And since the ruling on Tuesday, hundreds more have been requesting link removals, according to the Guardian.

The BBC listed a pedophile, ex-politician, and doctor as three examples of people who have asked Google to remove a link.

If you’d like to add your name to that list, here’s what you can do:

1. Google will release a link removal tool by the end of the month, according to The New York Times.

2. If you can’t wait until then, or you don’t live in Europe, head over to https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/removals:

3. Once there, you just enter the link and click on “Request removal.”

Outside of the E.U. ruling, Google already agrees to take down personal information that could pose a threat, such as identity theft or financial fraud and offensive images.

4. Google still suggests going straight to the webmaster of the page and asking them to take it down, especially since removing a link from Google listings doesn’t remove the page from the internet, or from any competing search engines such as Bing or Yahoo.

