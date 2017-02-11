A Yelp recruiter who's interviewed hundreds of people explains what she's looking for in a job candidate

Kristin Carlson Be a sponge, says Yelp recruiter Kristin Carlson (pictured).

Since its 2004 founding, Yelp has expanded to about 4,000 employees.

So, what’s your best bet if you want to join the team?

Kristin Carlson, a senior sales recruiter in Yelp‘s Chicago office, offered Business Insider one major tip for anyone interested in applying for a job at Yelp.

“Be a sponge and do your research,” Carlson told Business Insider. “Not only will you be super prepared for your interviews, you’ll also get the inside scoop on what it’s like to work at Yelp. After all, you are deciding whether working with us is the right next step for you. The recruiting team does send hints and links, but research doesn’t have to stop there.”

Scour the web for information and, if you want to go an extra step, get proactive about networking.

“Want to know what it’s like to work as an account executive in Chicago? Look one up on LinkedIn and reach out,” Carlson says. “I promise they won’t bite.”

Carlson, who’s hired a total of 253 people during her time at Yelp, also has some advice for the next step. After you’ve done your homework and snagged a job interview, it’s important to just be yourself during the hiring process.

“One of our Yelp values is authenticity,” she says. “This is a big one when it comes to interviewing with us. Don’t tell recruiters and managers what you think they want to hear — be honest and thoughtful in your responses.”

