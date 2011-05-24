How To Get Into Y Combinator: Be Disobedient

Charlie Rose interviewed Paul Graham of Y Combinator this morning at TechCrunch Disrupt.



Y Combinator is a startup accelerator that allows 60+ companies into its three month long program, funds their businesses, and introduces them to venture capitalists.

When Rose asked Graham what kind of people he accepts into the startup program, he replied:

“We don’t want people who always did what they were told in life…There are some people in the world who get what they want. And if you want to start a startup, you have to be one of those people. You can’t be wishy washy and passive.

“[We also look for] naughtiness. Startups often have to do dubious things. You can tell if people have a gleam in their eye. You don’t want people who are obedient employees. You almost want people to do things held together by duct tape.”

