How to get into Qantas Club lounges by buying a pass

Qantas lounges, until now only accessed by high status frequent flyers, paid up club members and business class travellers, can now be accessed for a one-off fee.

The single visit passes cost $49 or 7,000 Qantas points for domestic Qantas Club lounges, $69 or 9,900 points for international business class lounges and $99 or 14,500 points for the Premium International Ports lounges in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The scheme is a trial and, for now, can only be accessed by invitation and by bronze and silver frequent flyers and their travelling companions during off-peak periods.

Access to international first class lounges is still only available to those with a first class seat or platinum frequent flyers.

“We regularly monitor lounge capacity so invitations to purchase a lounge access pass will only be made available during what we know are quiet times,” says a Qantas spokesman.

Gold and platinum frequent flyers, and Qantas Club members, already have access.

“This initiative will offer more of our Qantas frequent flyers the chance to enjoy lounge benefits during quieter times throughout the day and evenings,” says the spokesman.

“They will be able to take advantage of the premium food and wine offerings, comfortable spaces to relax or work before their flights, as well as free WiFi and family zones.”

Qantas says eligible frequent flyers will be sent invitations by email three to five days before travel.

