Reduce Your White Collar Prison Time The Waksal Way

Are you a recently-convicted white collar criminal? Looking to get your sentence reduced à la Sam Waksal? Thankfully, there are resources out there to help you.



Forbes: The drug abuse program is so attractive it has cultivated a cottage industry of consultants who advise convicts and their lawyers on how to get in. Among them is Larry J. Levine, who started American Prison Consultants after serving nine years for drug-related charges.

Levine’s Web site boasts that by taking advantage of “obscure” prison policies he can help prospective prisoners “receive extra time off their sentence even with no evidence of drug or alcohol abuse in their presentencing report.”

For a fee up to $5,000 Levine advises clients on how to get into the program and how to maximise the resulting sentence reduction. For example, he suggests that clients show up drunk on the day they surrender so that they get interviewed about their substance abuse problem right away. “BOP is looking for reasons to put people into the program,” he says.

Bail and lawyer fees eaten up all of your cash? No matter. Just get your doctor friends to write you a note. Hey, it (almost) worked for former Altanta Mayor Bill Campbell, and it could work for you! Just be sure to learn from his mistake and mention your tendency to spike your morning OJ with vodka during your sentencing.

Former Atlanta Mayor Bill C. Campbell was convicted of tax evasion in March 2006 and received a 30-month sentence. He told a probation officer he doesn’t like the taste of alcohol and only drinks when giving a toast. Campbell’s lawyer even argued to the judge at sentencing that imprisonment wasn’t necessary because Campbell had “no health or substance abuse problems” and thus was “not in need of the already thinly spread services offered by the correctional system.”

Nonetheless, Campbell applied to the program, claiming to be a longtime alcoholic. He got notes from two doctors who purportedly treated him for alcohol abuse. Curiously, one was a cardiologist and the other an anesthesiologist. The anesthesiologist, a college classmate of Campbell’s, submitted a handwritten note saying he had observed the mayor drinking at a dinner hosted at the doctor’s home.

The regional coordinator found the letter “disturbing” and deemed Campbell ineligible for the program. He was overruled by national program coordinator Beth A. Weinman, who said Campbell met the criteria for admission.

Campbell was already in a halfway house on his way to being released four months early when the Feds discovered his lie and had him sent back to prison.

