9 Awkward Ways People Have Gotten In Trouble On Wall Street

There are some pretty obvious ways to get in trouble on Wall Street — screw up a huge project, upset an important client, stop showing up to work, losing a ton of money, etc. These are standard.
But there are other ways we’ve heard of — really weird ways — that have gotten Wall Streeters in serious trouble, or worse, fired.
These stories involve everything from mooning the boss to getting mad at a co-worker for passing gas.
So yeah, they could happen to anyone… right?
Don't expect to keep your job after showing your boss your naked rear-end.
EXAMPLE: Back in 2005, Chicago-based investment banker Jason Selch was fired and forfeited his $US2 million partnership when he mooned his bosses.
At the time, Selch was an employee with Wagner Asset Management when it merged with Columbia Asset Management, a subsidiary of BofA. Shortly after the merger, Selch learned that a friend of his had been fired for not accepting lower compensation with Columbia.
This really ticked him off, so he went into the conference room where some execs, New York-based COO Roger Sayler and Chicago-based CIO Charles McQuaid, were meeting and asked if he had a non-compete agreement. He did not.
That's when he dropped his pants and mooned his superiors and told Sayler he hoped he would never return to Chicago. He was fired and later lost his lawsuit.
Be careful who you're friends with at work on Facebook. Also, be careful with what you post on the social networking site.
EXAMPLE: An RBS employee was fired without compensation after one of her co-workers told their boss about some Facebook statuses she posted.
After Kate Furlong read an article saying RBS would axe around 3,500 jobs, she posted, ''I speak for myself when I say WoOOOOooooOooooHOoooOooOoo' it was pretty damn obvious something like this was coming. I'm neither stupid nor naive ... and quite honestly it is the best news ever as far as I am concerned!''
Again, it's not a good idea to post photos of your firm and hashtag about your internship or first-year on Wall Street.
EXAMPLE: A bunch of Instagram photos taken inside the big Wall Street banks were published in a slideshow for NY Mag.
Business Insider learned that some of those who took pictures got heat from their managers because they're not supposed to take photos inside their firms.
We've heard from our Wall Street sources that it's a big no-no to take pictures, especially of the trading floors.
Asking for a good strip club, even if it's just a joke, is never a good idea at work.
EXAMPLE: In 2010, during a Bloomberg Terminal training session at an American investment bank in the U.K., a young bank recruit was goofing around with the help option and asked the Bloombot, 'Where's a good strip club?' among other inappropriate questions for work.
According to the London Evening Standard, Bloomberg told the young banker's employer and he was subsequently fired.
Being drunk at work is also never a good idea and neither is coming into the office smashed to tear up a co-worker's desk over the weekend.
EXAMPLE: Back in 2010, a second year tech analyst at Credit Suisse was said to be fired after he drunkenly trashed one of his co-worker's cubicles over a weekend.
That's the bank's property, not yours.
People can see what you're looking at on your computer screen. It's even worse when it ends up on a TV.
EXAMPLE: This Macquarie banker in the background, who was identified as David Kiely, got in trouble when he got caught on video looking at pictures of models, while someone was doing a TV hit on interest rates.
(video provider='youtube' id='xhIu7qp5vo8' size='xlarge' align='center')
It's gross and inconsiderate to everyone else.
EXAMPLE: One Merrill Lynch banker, upset about his bonus, showed his rage by pooping on the floor or in the bathroom near the trading floor and then smearing it on the walls. We're not sure because the details here are messy. Merrill called the event an 'unfortunate accident' in one of the stalls. So it's possible that though there was poop found on the trading floor, it was just tracked in by an unfortunate bystander.
