Here's A Neat Hack For Getting Ice Cubes Out Of A Tray

In the epic battle of man vs. ice cube tray, we’ve sacrificed a lot of potential cooling power to the floor. Here’s a simple way to ensure that your ice cube winds up in your cup instead of in a puddle.



First, twist the tray like you normally would.

Second, lick your finger and touch it to the top of an ice cube.

Then, lift. The saliva freezes to the cube, turning your fingertip into a mini-crane.

You’re welcome.

Now see it all come together in GIF form:

