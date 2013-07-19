Here's A Neat Hack For Getting Ice Cubes Out Of A Tray

Christina Sterbenz

In the epic battle of man vs. ice cube tray, we’ve sacrificed a lot of potential cooling power to the floor. Here’s a simple way to ensure that your ice cube winds up in your cup instead of in a puddle.

First, twist the tray like you normally would.

Ice Crube Tray 2

Second, lick your finger and touch it to the top of an ice cube.

Ice Cube Tray 1

Then, lift. The saliva freezes to the cube, turning your fingertip into a mini-crane.

Ice Cube Tray 3

You’re welcome.

Now see it all come together in GIF form:

Ice Cube Tray gif

