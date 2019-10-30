How to get a virtual home button on your iPhone screen with AssistiveTouch, if your iPhone doesn't have a physical one

Kif Leswing You may want to get a virtual home button on-screen on your iPhone, as recent models have done away with the physical button.

You can get a home button on-screen on your iPhone if you’re not happy that Apple has phased out the home button on recent iPhone models.

To add the home button function on-screen, turn on AssistiveTouch in the Accessibility section of Settings.

To use the home button, tap the AssistiveTouch button and then tap the home button when it appears in the pop-out menu.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple has been trying to move users away from the home button for some time now.

In fact, the most recent iPhone models don’t have a home button at all. But that doesn’t mean you can’t put a virtual home button on the screen (we’re looking at you, Donald Trump).

Whether your iPhone lacks a button or you have an older iPhone and the home button no longer works reliably, you can put one on the screen with just a few taps.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to get a home button on-screen on your iPhone



You can add a home button using an accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch.

1. Start the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap “Accessibility” on an iPhone running iOS 13. On an iPhone running iOS 12 or earlier, tap “General” and then “Accessibility.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the Accessibility section in Settings to find AssistiveTouch.

3. Tap “Touch.”

4. Tap “AssistiveTouch.”

5. Turn on AssistiveTouch by swiping the button to the right. The AssistiveTouch button should appear on the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider As soon as you turn on AssistiveTouch, you should see a virtual button appear on the screen.

To use AssistiveTouch, tap the button which hovers on the screen. It should pop out into a button overlay menu with several buttons, including Home. Tapping home has the same effect as pressing the home button on the phone.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the AssistiveTouch button to see the overlap menu, and then tap home.

You can also reposition the AssistiveTouch button anywhere on the screen by dragging it where you’d like it to appear.

How to customise AssistiveTouch



You can customise this AssistiveTouch menu as well by adding, removing, or changing the buttons. If you delete all the buttons except one, the AssistiveTouch button can function as the home button with a single tap.

1. Open the AssistiveTouch settings and tap “Customise Top Level Menu.”

2. On the Customise Top Level Menu page, you can tap any button and change it to perform a different function.

3. If you only want to see the home button and want to get rid of the rest of the options, tap the minus sign until it only shows one icon. Then tap that remaining button and choose “Home.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you only have a single button in the AssistiveTouch menu, the menu won’t pop out when you tap it – it will just function as the home button when tapped.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.