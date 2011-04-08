An Ex-Googler Reveals 4 Ways To Get Hired By Google Even If You Have A Crappy GPA

Photo: hotfromsiliconvalley

Gayle Laakmaan McDowell has worked at Google, Apple, and Microsoft.After interviewing more than 120 people during her spat at Google, she wrote a book, The Google Resume: How to Prepare for a Career and Land a Job at Apple, Microsoft, Google, or Any Top Tech Company.



In it, she lists four ways to standout to Google besides your GPA (which she claims doesn’t matter all that much):

Show you’re passionate about technology. Read tech blogs and news, talk about recent innovations, and tell your interviewer all about it.

Be obsessed with Google. Know the products and suggest ways to improve them. This will show a clear understanding and that you’re a frequent user.

Be creative. Google frequently asks people about past projects they’ve worked on, or asks them to brainstorm on the spot. Demonstrating creativity in your application is a smart idea.

Take initiative. Demonstrate that you do work outside of the office or school. Take on projects, launch a business, or start a blog. Google will want to know how you use your free time constructively; it’s looking for indicators that you’re a motivated person.

Fortune quotes McDowell, “At the end of the day, it comes down to this: Can you communicate how you can help the company? Passion, creativity, initiative, and a ‘getting things done’ attitude are all signals of that.”

For more tech interview tips, head over to Fortune >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.