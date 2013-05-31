19 Really Tiny Lifestyle Changes You Can Make To Quickly Get Healthier

A Reddit-user recently asked: What is one small lifestyle change you can do to be healthier?



The suggestions came pouring in. We’ve selected our favourite small lifestyle tweaks, which overtime, should lead to larger personal changes.

1. Learn to drink your coffee black.

Coffee is good for you (in moderation). Eliminating milk, cream, sugar, or flavorings will cut calories and maximise coffee’s health benefits.

2. Stand on one leg while brushing your teeth.

This is an easy multi-tasking activity that can improve your balance.

3. Spread avocado on your toast instead of butter.

Avocados are a good source of healthy fats. The fleshy green fruit is a mainstay on the “superfood” list.

4. Meditate for just 20 minutes a day.

At least a dozen executives swear by the relaxing technique.

5. Eat fruit instead of candy.

Candy is sweet because it contains processed sugar, usually high fructose corn syrup. Fruit is sweet because it contains natural sugar, while it’s also rich in fibre and vitamins.

6. Learn how to cook.

You will eat healthier, save money on dining out, and boost your self-esteem armed with a new skill.

7. Park farther away from your destination.

This is an easy way to squeeze more physical activity into your daily routine.

8. Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

This will burn calories and tone leg muscles.

9. Shop on a full stomach.

Studies show that people who snack before a grocery trip buy fewer unhealthy foods.

10. Drink more water.

The benefits of staying hydrated are endless — healthier hair, skin, and more energy. Some fitness experts claim you can lose weight if you drink water before every meal.

11. Turn off your phone from time to time.

Occasionally unplugging can help stressed individuals achieve a state of complete relaxation.

12. Read a book.

Expand your knowledge, reduce stress, and briefly cut ties with the Internet.

13. Walk faster.

Power walking will help blast fat — and get you to your destination sooner.

14. Eat whole wheat bread instead of white bread.

Whole wheat bread is higher in fibre than regular white bread. fibre helps with digestion.

15. Moisturize daily.

A good moisturizing regimen prevents dry, flaky skin.

16. Stretch every day.

Studies have shown that, in addition to enhancing flexibility, stretching makes you stronger and increases endurance.

17. Regularly wash your hands with soap and water and dry properly.

This simple step gets rids of germs and drying off prevents the spread of bacteria.

18. If you are a regular public transport user, get on the bus one stop later than usual, and get off off one stop earlier than usual.

Walking burns calories, reduces anxiety, and strengthens bones.

19. Wear sunscreen.

You don’t want skin cancer. And you don’t want to look like this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.