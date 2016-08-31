I waited in line for 9 hours to see 'Hamilton' -- here's what it was like

It’s possible to see the hottest ticket on Broadway now for a relatively reasonable price, but you’ll have to be up for standing around.

You used to have to wait a full day, or even up to three days, to try to score cancellation tickets to “Hamilton,” the hip-hop musical phenomenon.

But since many of the original core cast members have left — only five remain — the cancellation line for the show has gotten less crowded.

Do your homework and follow the “Hamilton” cancellation line forum on Broadway World for daily updates on how many tickets are released.

I aimed to go on August 6 and started avidly reading the forum the week leading up to that Saturday. I also visited the line on a different day to get a feel for when the first few people in line started to camp out.

A friend and I got there at 5:30 a.m. and managed to make it into the matinee at 2 p.m., getting tickets only 10 minutes beforehand and after an hour-long singalong to the show’s soundtrack on the streets. What used to be a three-day wait took just nine hours of my time.

Cancellation tickets cost full price, but that’s drastically lower than the thousands they go for via third-party sellers online. Nor do you have to wait until next year to see what everyone has been raving about. I ultimately paid $199 for my orchestra, row-H seat.

Not too bad for the musical of the century.

Watch how we did it above.

