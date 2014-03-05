How To Set It Up So That Facebook Will Warn You When You're Being Hacked

It sucks to have your Facebook account hacked.

Unfortunately, it happens. An AP study from 2011 revealed that one in three teenagers have been victims. Usually, nothing serious happens. But sometimes something awful does. Once, a kid named Timothy Noirjean, allegedly hacked into 13 women’s Facebook accounts and posted their photos on porn sites.

Fortunately, Facebook has a handy alert system that can warn you any time it suspects you are about to become a victim.

Here’s how set this up.

Go to Facebook and click on ‘Settings’.

On the Account Settings page, go to Security.

Click login notifications at the top. Based on your decision, enter your email or phone number to get alerted when someone is trying to enter your account from another location or device that isn’t authorised.

