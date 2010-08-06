Guy Kawasaki's New Pitch: Follow Me, Get A Free Book

Guy Kawasaki was the man in charge of marketing Apple way back in 1984.



He introduced the world to the idea of the product “Evangelist”.

It’s clear he still knows a thing or two about marketing, especially when it comes to his personal brand.

Kawasaki made his book, The Macintosh Way, available for a free download earlier this week.

That catch? You’ve got to sign up to follow Kawasaki on Twitter.

But hey, unlike a lot of celebs, he’s happy to return the favour. Kawasaki’s got over 261,000 followers and is following over 278,000.

