You can get a free copy of 'Grand Theft Auto 5' right now — here's how

Rockstar Games ‘Grand Theft Auto 5,’ from Rockstar Games.

“Grand Theft Auto 5” is a modern classic, and it’s currently being offered for free.

The free offer is through the PC gaming storefront owned and operated by the studio that makes “Fortnite,” Epic Games.

You don’t have to pay to use the Epic Games Store, and the game is yours to keep even after the offer ends.

“Grand Theft Auto 5” is under 10 years old, yet it’s considered by many to be a modern classic.

The game has gone on to sell over 100 million copies since launching way back in 2013, and it’s available on a whole mess of different platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC.

And today, going through May 21, the PC version of the game – perhaps the best version of the game thanks to the flexibility and horsepower available on computers – is available for free through the Epic Games Store.

As of May 14, when the offer went live, the store has been overwhelmed by traffic:

Epic Games

Signing up for and using the Epic Games Store is free, as is this offer – the only requirement is that you equip two-factor authentication to your account.

You can sign up for an Epic Games Store account right here, and then snag the game right here.

The free offer is said to be available through the web storefront, and through the Epic Games Store Launcher app, through May 21.

