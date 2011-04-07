How To Get Grooveshark On Android Even Though Google Yanked It From The Market

Photo: Grooveshark

Today Google pulled Grooveshark’s app from the Android Market.That’s a rare move from Google, and it has really pissed some people off.



But the beauty of Android is you can download apps from sources other than the Android Market. We did some searching and found the app hosted on the file sharing site MediaFire. And it works.

To get it, you first need to make sure your phone is set to download apps from unknown sources. (Sorry AT&T customers, you won’t be able to do this).

From Settings, go to Applications and make sure the box next to Unknown sources is checked. You can always uncheck it after the download.

Next, direct your phone’s browser here and download the Grooveshark APK file. After it downloads you’ll be able to install and open the app.

There’s no guarantee this link will be live forever, but we tried it and it definitely works.

Also Read: Exclusive Android Apps You Won’t Find On iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.