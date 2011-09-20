Google Wallet Is Live Now! Here's How To Get It

Photo: via Engadget

Google Wallet is live!That means you can start paying for stuff at participating merchants, you’ll need to update your Nexus S 4G.



(Google Wallet is only available for the Nexus S 4G on Sprint for now.)

Engadget found this support page from Samsung that says what to do:

Open Settings.

Tap About Phone.

Scroll down to Build Number.

The Build Number should read GWK74.

If it does not, you’ll have to wait for an over the air update from Sprint.

The updates should be rolling out now, so keep your eye on your phone’s notifications. We’ll have a full review of how it works later this week.

