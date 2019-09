Photo: Google

Google’s maps are back on the iPhone. Huzzah!How do you get them? It’s pretty easy.



Click on this link which takes you to Google Maps in the App Store.

And if that doesn’t work for you, just open the App Store on the iPhone, go to “Top Charts,” and in the free section, Google Maps is number one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.