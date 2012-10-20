How To Get Google Maps Back On Your iPhone

One of the biggest drawbacks to getting the new iPhone 5 or updating to iOS 6 is Apple Maps – its 3D feature is awful and it doesn’t provide public transit directions.
Take 40 seconds and find out how you can get Google Maps back on your iPhone 5 or iOS 6 device below:
Produced by William Wei
And Don’t Miss:
• A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Stop Advertisers From Tracking You On Your iPhone
• These iPhone Headphone Tricks Will Make Your Life Much Easier
• A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Use Pinterest
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.