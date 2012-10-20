US

How To Get Google Maps Back On Your iPhone

William Wei

One of the biggest drawbacks to getting the new iPhone 5 or updating to iOS 6 is Apple Maps – its 3D feature is awful and it doesn’t provide public transit directions.

Take 40 seconds and find out how you can get Google Maps back on your iPhone 5 or iOS 6 device below:

Produced by William Wei

