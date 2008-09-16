How To Get Google Chrome On Your Mac (GOOG, AAPL)

SAI readers, early adopters that they are, have shown a strong affinity for Google’s Chrome browser. Yesterday nearly 5.3% of our visitors showed up at our site using Google’s new offering, up from 4.7% last week. But Chrome (GOOG) isn’t available for Macs, and SAI readers really love their Apple (AAPL) machines — 23.72% of our visitors yesterday were using them. So what would happen to Chrome’s share if it was availble for MacBooks and iMacs?



We may find out. Via ZDNet, we’ve come across CodeWeavers, a St. Paul, Minnesota company that says it has ported Chrome for the Mac (and Linux boxes, too). We can’t vouch for it yet: We were able to download it to our MacBook this morning, and nothing blew up, but it did crash on our first test drive. We haven’t had time to monkey with it since.

But if you’re feeling brave and/or have time on your hands — give it a spin, and let us know how it goes.

