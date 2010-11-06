How To Get Google Books On Any E-Reader

Steve Kovach
Google BooksGet these classics on any e-reader.

Photo: Google

E-Readers like the Nook and the Sony Reader automatically give you access to the thousands of books in Google’s online library. But for devices like the Kindle, you need to work around a few obstacles before you can gain access.The trick is to check out a program called Calibre. Itl converts your Google Book downloads to a format any e-reader can recognise.

It’ll even send it to your device automatically.

Download a book from Google Books. They have a great selection of classics in the public domain

Download and install Calibre

Open Calibre and choose where you want your converted books to save

Choose your e-reader. We'll go with the Kindle for this example

Enter your Kindle E-mail and link to your Gmail account

Change any metadata for the book such as title and author. Then click ok and wait for the book to convert

Now stop reading on your tablet and get creative...

Click here for 10 ways people are using the iPad to create content >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.