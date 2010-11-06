How To Get Google Books On Any E-Reader

Get these classics on any e-reader.

Photo: Google

E-Readers like the Nook and the Sony Reader automatically give you access to the thousands of books in Google’s online library. But for devices like the Kindle, you need to work around a few obstacles before you can gain access.The trick is to check out a program called Calibre. Itl converts your Google Book downloads to a format any e-reader can recognise.



It’ll even send it to your device automatically.

