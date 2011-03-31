How To Turn On Google +1 Now

Photo: YouTube

Google is going social with Google +1, which allows you to share your favourite links and websites with your friends.And since this is social, you’ll have to create a profile in order to use it.



Since Google +1 is slowly rolling out, it’s not available to everyone yet.

If you want to try it right now, you will have to opt-in for the “experimental” version.

We just gave Google +1 a try, and will show you how it works.

To get started, head over to the Google Profile page to create one.

