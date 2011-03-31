How To Turn On Google +1 Now

Photo: YouTube
Google is going social with Google +1, which allows you to share your favourite links and websites with your friends.And since this is social, you’ll have to create a profile in order to use it.
Since Google +1 is slowly rolling out, it’s not available to everyone yet.
If you want to try it right now, you will have to opt-in for the “experimental” version.
We just gave Google +1 a try, and will show you how it works.
To get started, head over to the Google Profile page to create one.
This is what your Google Profile will look like. We kept our displayed information as limited as possible. Now let's activate Google +1. Go to google.com/experimental
Before your +1 goes live, you'll have to confirm it. If you uncheck the box, Google won't use your +1 information to display personalised ads. Click the blue button when you're ready.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.