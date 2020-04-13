How to get Gmail notifications on your iPhone in 2 different ways

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock You can set up Gmail notifications on your iPhone in a few steps.

To get Gmail notifications on your iPhone and stay up to date with your emails, head to your Settings app and Gmail app settings.

If you primarily use your desktop for your Gmail account, having notifications for Gmail set on your iPhone is another good way to keep up to date with your correspondence.

In order to stay up to date with your emails, it is essential to have notifications turned on for your Gmail account on your iPhone.

Notifications allow you to stay informed of your correspondence even if you step away from your desktop computer.

To get Gmail notifications on your iPhone, first be sure to have the Gmail app downloaded.

Then, to turn on notifications, head to your iPhone’sSettings app.

How to get Gmail notifications on an iPhone via Settings

1. Unlock your iPhone and launch the Settings app.

2. Scroll to find and then select “Notifications” from the Settings menu.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider In the Settings menu, select ‘Notifications.’

3. Under the Notification Style menu, scroll and select “Gmail.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Scroll to select Gmail from the list of apps.

4. To turn on notifications for Gmail, tap the slider icon so it turns green. This means notifications are now on.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider To turn on, slide the icon so it turns green.

5. You can also change the notification sounds for Gmail, and to learn how to turn banner notifications on or off.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Edit the type of notifications you’d like to receive.

How to get Gmail notifications on iPhone using the Gmail app

1. Launch the Gmail app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines to the right of the search bar at the top to access the menu.

3. Scroll down and then select “Settings” from the menu.

4. Select your Gmail account.

5. Scroll and then select Notifications from the account menu.

6. Select which notifications you’d like to receive on your iPhone: none, all new mail, or high priority only. After you’ve made your selection, a checkmark will appear on the right indicating your changes have been saved.

