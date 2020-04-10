How to get Gmail notifications on your Android device

Devon Delfino
Henry Nicholls/ReutersYou can change your settings to receive Gmail notifications on your Android.
  • You can get notifications for Gmail on Android by enabling notifications in your Gmail app’s settings.
  • You may also have to go to your Android device’s settings to enable notifications and specify how you want them to appear on your phone.
  • Here’s what you’ll need to do to get Gmail notifications on your Android.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A constant barrage of notifications can be overwhelming, but there are times when you actually need to know when you’ve received an email, right when it pops into your inbox.

To set that up on your Android, you have to turn on notifications for your Gmail app.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Samsung Galaxy s10 (From $US699.99 at Walmart)

How to get Gmail notifications on Android

1. Open the Gmail app on your Android and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three stacked lines and select “Settings” from the menu.

How to get Gmail notifications on AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘Settings.’

3. Tap the desired account.

How to get Gmail notifications on AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect your account.

4. Select “Notifications.”

How to get Gmail notifications on AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘Notifications.’

5. Specify your desired notification settings: “All,” “High priority,” or “None.”

How to get Gmail notifications on AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderChoose your notifications setting.

6. Tap “Inbox notifications” and select your desired notification settings, or tap “Manage notifications” if you’re using Android 0 or later. Make sure the option is set to “On”

How to get Gmail notifications on AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderNavigate to ‘Inbox notifications.’

You may also have to enable Gmail notifications through your Android’s settings.

From your main settings screen, go to the “Apps and Notifications” section and then select the Gmail app and turn on the option to allow notifications.

You can also specify your desired notification settings.

How to get Gmail notifications on AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderChange your notification settings on your phone.
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.