How To Get Gmail Notifications On Your Mac Or PC Desktop

When you’re getting tons of emails every day, it can be easy to miss the important ones.

If you want to keep an eye on your incoming messages without having to obsessively check your inbox, you can set up desktop notifications for Gmail. This means that you’ll get a notification on your computer desktop each time you receive a new email.

It’s ideal if you want to see each new message without interrupting whatever you’re doing. Desktop notifications for Gmail work whether you’re using Mac or PC in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers. Here’s how to get started.

First, open Gmail in your web browser and click on the little gear icon in the upper right corner as shown below.

Select the Settings option from the drop down menu.

This brings you to the General tab in the Settings menu. From there, scroll down to find the “Desktop Notifications” category.

Now, you’ll see that there are three options available for email. The first choice, “New mail notifications on,” will send a notification to your desktop each time a new message comes in.

As you can see, you can also toggle desktop notifications for Gchat here too.

The second option, “Important mail notifications on,” only alerts you if a message that’s marked as important comes in. Gmail uses a few different factors to decide which emails are important, such as who you email most frequently, which emails you open, what kinds of keywords spark your interest, and which emails you reply to.

The last option allows you to turn desktop notifications off. That’s the choice selected by default before you enable desktop notifications. After you choose the best for you, you may need to hit the “Click here to enable desktop notifications for Gmail” button the first time you set this up, as shown below.

Then you’ll see this message appear at the top of your screen. Choose “Allow.”

After that, hit the “Save Changes” button at the bottom of the screen.

Now you’re good to go! Here’s what those desktop notifications will look like when you get an email.

