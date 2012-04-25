How To Get More Free Space On Dropbox Than Google Will Give You

Google is expected to launch its cloud file storage service, Google Drive, any day now.



It’ll directly compete with our current favourite service, Dropbox.

Dropbox knows some heavy competition is coming, so it recently rolled out a few new perks for its users that should help keep them on board.

The first is a way to share files and folders with a simple link. Before, you had to invite people via email to share files.

The second feature lets you get up to 16 GB of free storage by inviting friends to join Dropbox. For each friend who joins, you get another free 500 MB. Not bad considering Google Drive is expected to offer 5 GB of storage for free.

Keep reading to see how each of these new features work.

