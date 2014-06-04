How To Get Spotify For Free This Summer

Spotify is offering three months of Spotify Premium for the price of one.

From now until June 15, users can upgrade their Spotify accounts to Premium, enjoying the benefits of ad-free, on-demand music available online and off.

As part of Spotify’s first-ever Super Summer of Music promotion, users pay $US9.99 for the first month — Spotify Premium’s regular price — and the next two months are free.

Spotify hit 10 million Premium subscribers in May and had 40 million active listeners, according to its website. Daniel Ek, Spotify’s CEO and founder, said, “We’re widening our lead in the digital music space and will continue to focus on getting everyone in the world to listen to more music.”

The “Super Summer of Music” is Spotify’s first big promotion, possibly intended to help Spotify keep up with its competitors Pandora and iTunes Radio. Both Pandora One and iTunes Match, the companies’ premium services, provide ad-free streaming like Spotify, but at a cost far lower than Spotify Premium’s regular prices: Pandora One costs $US4.99 a month and iTunes Match is just $US25 per year.

