Krispy Kreme will soon give 2 free doughnuts a day to people who prove they’ve had a COVID-19 shot

Between Monday and Sunday, you can claim one Original Glazed Doughnut and one Original Glazed Heart Doughnut every day. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will give vaccinated people 2 free doughnuts a day starting Monday, August 30.

The promotion will run for a week. After that, you can claim one free daily doughnut for the rest of the year.

Here’s how to claim yours.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Krispy Kreme will soon give out two free doughnuts a day to anyone who can prove they’re vaccinated.

Between Monday, August 30, and Sunday, September 5, you can claim one Original Glazed Doughnut and one Original Glazed Heart Doughnut every day at Krispy Kreme stores across the US if you show proof that you’ve had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Wednesday. TRUE?

The company will also sell the heart-shaped doughnut separately, it said.

After the promotion ends on Sunday, vaccinated people will still be able to get one free Original Glazed Doughnut a day until the end of the year, the company said.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

Read more:

Shoppers will soon see dozens of new foods popping up at stores, as grocery giants like Mondelez reverse course after wiping out as much as a quarter of their products

Coronavirus cases in the US are rising as the Delta variant spreads. Just over a quarter of the adults in the US haven’t had a COVID-19 shot yet, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Krispy Kreme started giving out the free doughnuts to vaccinated people in March. The company said it’s given away more than 2.5 million so far.

To claim your two free doughnuts, you will just need to go to your nearest Krispy Kreme store and present your vaccination card as proof that you’ve had at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the company said.

You don’t need to buy anything to get your freebie.

States and companies have been getting creative with ways to boost vaccination rates.

Washington State offered free cannabis joints under a “Joints for Jabs” policy, Ohio ran five $US1 ($AU1) million lottery draws exclusively for vaccinated residents, and West Virginia is giving $US100 ($AU137) saving bonds to young people who get the jab.

Target gave out a $US5 ($AU7) coupon to customers who get vaccinated at in-store CVS locations, and Budweiser gave out $US5 ($AU7) virtual debit cards so that vaccinated people could get a free beer.