How to get a ton of free food at McDonald's

McDonald’s is giving out free food with the launch of its new mobile app.

Some of the deals available through the app include a free breakfast sandwich, a free dessert with any purchase, a buy-one-get-on-free breakfast sandwich, and a free happy meal with a premium salad purchase.

There is also a coffee loyalty program available through the app, where customers can get a free McCafe beverage for every five they purchase.

The deals, which vary by region, will change each week, the company said.

Customers can access them by downloading the app, registering a username, and tailoring the app to their location. Then they can scan their phone in the restaurant to take advantage of the deals.

The app doesn’t have a function for ordering and paying for food, but McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said more features will be added later.

“The US will start with an app with fairly modest capabilities, but the infrastructure is built, so we can add to it and transfer it from market to market at pace,” Easterbrook said in a call with analysts last month.

In the future, customers may be able to order ahead of time using the app, and when they arrive to pick up their food, the restaurant will be notified of their arrival via geo-location services tied to their phones, Easterbrook said.

The app began its rollout this week and it will launch nationally in October.

