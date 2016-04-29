Here's what you have to do to get free breakfast at Subway for a month

Want to get free breakfast? Subway will help you out.

The sandwich chain is serving up free six-inch breakfast sandwiches for the entire month of May, the company announced in a release.

“This May we want to make your morning even better by offering a free Subway breakfast as a reward for enjoying any of our millions of fresh, handcrafted sandwich combinations,” Chris Martone, Subway’s executive chef, said in a statement. “Our robust breakfast menu has something for everyone — whether you’re in a rush, on-the-go, or sitting down for your first meal of the day.”

However, there are two major qualifications for the deal. First, customers can only get their free breakfast flatbread with the purchase of a sub sandwich. Second, the sub sandwich-breakfast sandwich combo has to be ordered before 9 a.m.

The breakfast business is a key market in the modern quick-service industry. McDonald’s managed to significantly grow sales by expanding breakfast into an all-day affair, while the morning meal now makes up 6% of Taco Bell’s business just two years after the Mexican chain launched its breakfast menu.

Subway clearly hopes that boosting its breakfast business could help its own slumping sales. The company’s sales dropped 3.4% in 2015, while rivals such as Arby’s and Jersey Mike’s grew, reports Food Business News.

