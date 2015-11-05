6 websites that let you download free ebooks online

If you’re a voracious reader, chances are you’ve run into the book lover’s biggest problem: Spending too much money on books.

Luckily, there are numerous websites online dedicated to finding public domain books and providing readers with the latest titles to go on sale. There’s even a way to rent books on your Kindle.

If you are looking for your next great read or simply want to build your online library, keep reading to see the six best websites for legally downloading free books.

Open Library

Open Library was founded to be “one web page for every book ever published.” The website collects titles from the Library of Congress, Amazon, and other participating libraries.

Not only does Open Library have over one million public domain books available as digitised Adobe downloads, but they also now work with libraries and publishers for a book borrowing program in BookReader, PDF, and ePub formats.

Amazon Kindle Store

If you have a Kindle, browse around Amazon to see what’s free in the Kindle store. In addition to classics by Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and James Joyce, there are also free romances, thrillers, science fiction, and fantasy, too.

There’s even a special Limited-Time Offers section where you’ll find a wide array of titles that are $US0 for a select period of time.

Of course, to use this method, you have to have either a Kindle or a device with the Kindle app on it.

Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg has been around since the ’70s, making it the internet’s oldest digital library. It works to digitize everything from books to newsletters and articles.

So far, the website has over 50,000 free books in the public domain to download in a variety of formats, including free Kindle books, ePub books, plain text files, PDFs, and more.

Google Books

Google Books is already a useful tool for scanning digitised books and magazines, but I bet you didn’t know you could download books with the service, too.

In addition to offering millions of titles to purchase, there’s also a Free Books section to explore with everything from classics to contemporary books to browse.

ManyBooks.net

Piggy-backing on Project Gutenberg, ManyBooks.net features lots of the same titles, but has an easier search function and a nicer-looking layout. They also have a variety of download options, from HTML, PDF, eReader, and more.

The website is also quite active on social media, particularly Facebook, where they post the latest books that have become available online.

Rent library books on your Kindle

Still haven’t found the book you’re looking for? Many libraries now work with Kindle to lend books to your ereader or phone if you’re using the Kindle app.

To rent a book, visit OverDrive to see if your local library is participating. If it is, then you can browse your library website to see what ebooks they have available for lending. If the book you want is in stock, the website will send you to Amazon to rent the book with your email address attached to the Kindle of your choice.

That may sound like a lot of work, but it’s definitely worth it for the free book.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.