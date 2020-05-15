How to get free Audible books to download and listen to anytime

Audible You can get free Audible books on the Audible website in a few steps.

You can easily get free Audible books through Audible’s website.

You’ll need to purchase an audiobook for $US0 and access it on your desktop or mobile device before you can begin listening to it.

In recent years, Audible has gained prominence as a platform for users to share and listen to podcasts and audiobooks on demand.

Though Audible is a paid service, it’s possible to download audiobooks from Audible for free if you know the right workarounds – or, in this case, the right link. Here’s how to get free Audible books.

How to get free Audible books

1. Go to audible.com/ep/FreeListens on a browser on a PC or Mac.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Go to Audible’s free audiobook website.

2. Scroll until you find an audiobook that you want to download. Click on its title.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap on the title of the audiobook you want to download.

3. Click “Buy for $US0.00.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Buy for $US0.00.’

4. If prompted, sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

5. Once you have selected all of the audiobooks that you want to download, click on “Proceed to Checkout.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click on ‘Proceed to Checkout.’

6. Review your order information and click “Complete purchase.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Complete purchase.’

7. You will need to download the audiobook before you can listen to it. Click on “Library” next to the Audible logo, toward the top of the webpage.

8. Click “Download.”

You will now be able to listen to your free Audible audiobook on any desktop or mobile device.

