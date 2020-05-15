How to get free Audible books to download and listen to anytime

Chrissy Montelli
AudibleYou can get free Audible books on the Audible website in a few steps.

In recent years, Audible has gained prominence as a platform for users to share and listen to podcasts and audiobooks on demand.

Though Audible is a paid service, it’s possible to download audiobooks from Audible for free if you know the right workarounds – or, in this case, the right link. Here’s how to get free Audible books.

How to get free Audible books

1. Go to audible.com/ep/FreeListens on a browser on a PC or Mac.

How to get free Audible books 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderGo to Audible’s free audiobook website.

2. Scroll until you find an audiobook that you want to download. Click on its title.

How to get free Audible books 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap on the title of the audiobook you want to download.

3. Click “Buy for $US0.00.”

How to get free Audible books 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Buy for $US0.00.’

4. If prompted, sign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

How to get free Audible books 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSign in to your Amazon or Audible account.

5. Once you have selected all of the audiobooks that you want to download, click on “Proceed to Checkout.”

How to get free Audible books 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick on ‘Proceed to Checkout.’

6. Review your order information and click “Complete purchase.”

How to get free Audible books 6Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Complete purchase.’

7. You will need to download the audiobook before you can listen to it. Click on “Library” next to the Audible logo, toward the top of the webpage.

8. Click “Download.”

You will now be able to listen to your free Audible audiobook on any desktop or mobile device.

