How to download 'Fortnite' onto your Android using a workaround from Epic Games

Though you can’t directly download “Fortnite” on an Android through the Google Play Store, there is a workaround.

If you have an Android phone, you can download “Fortnite” through the Epic Games app, which you can get directly from their website.

Due to a feud between Epic Games and Apple and Google, “Fortnite” is not available for download on any mobile app stores.

We’re well past the original craze that surrounded “Fortnite” when it first came out in 2017, but the reason for that craze hasn’t gone away â€” it’s a fun and addicting game.

It’s a good thing then that there are tons of different ways to play “Fortnite” from Epic Games â€” it’s not only available on your desktop computer. Aside from being available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, you can also download “Fortnite” to play on your Android phone.

You used to be able to play “Fortnite” on your phone easily, no matter which model or operating system you used. In the summer of 2020, however, Epic Games got into a feud with Apple and Google, and as a result, the “Fortnite” app was removed from mobile app stores.

If you have an iPhone, this is where the story ends â€” you either had the app before they took it off the app store, and you’re safe, or you didn’t. On Androids, however, you have more options. If you have a Samsung Galaxy, you can just download the game from the Galaxy Store. If you have another Android phone, it’s not as simple, but there’s a relatively easy workaround.

How to get ‘Fortnite’ on your Android



1. In your mobile browser, go to the Epic Games website and tap the “Download” button to install their app.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to epicgames.com and tap the ‘Download’ button.

2. Per the on-screen instructions, wait for the download pop-up to appear. When it does, tap “Open” to begin installing the app.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap open on the pop-up to begin the installation process.

Note: A warning may appear saying the file could harm your device. This is safe to ignore, in this case â€” tap “OK.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘OK’ on the warning if it appears.

3. You may get another warning that says your phone is not allowed to install apps from this source. If this happens, tap “Settings” on the notification.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider If you get a warning that you can’t download the app, tap ‘Settings.’

You’ll be taken directly to the correct Settings page in your phone â€” just toggle the switch next to “Allow from this source” to the “on” position.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Toggle on the ‘Allow from this source’ switch.

4. Return to your browser and tap “Install” on the Epic Games pop-up to begin the download. When it’s finished, tap “Open.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Install’ on the pop-up, then ‘Open’ when it’s done.

5. When you open the app, “Fortnite” will likely be the first game to appear. If it isn’t, swipe left until you see it. Tap it, then tap “Install.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Install’ when you find the ‘Fortnite’ application.

6. You will likely see the same pop-up as in step three. Do the same thing outlined there, then return to the Epic Games app. Tap “Install” on the prompt from “Fortnite” to begin downloading the game.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Repeat step three if necessary, then tap ‘Install’ on the prompt.

7. When the download is finished, another pop-up will inform you that the app was installed successfully. Tap “Open” to go to the app and begin playing.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Open’ when installation finishes.

