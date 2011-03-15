Get The Leaked Version Of Flash On Your Xoom Early

Photo: Motorola

Flash is officially coming to the Motorola Xoom this Friday, but you can get it now.You’ll have to download the Flash app from filesharing site Multiupload with your Xoom browser.



After Flash downloads, launch it from the Downloads app in your apps list. Flash will install in a few seconds. You can start browsing sites with Flash video or animations right away.

Note: Before you download Flash, make sure you get the latest Honeycomb update for Xoom, version 3.0.1. It became available on most devices last Friday. You can find our instructions for downloading the update here.

Via: Android Community



