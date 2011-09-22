13 Guaranteed Ways To Lose Your Wall Street Job

Massive layoffs are hitting Wall Street this fall.



The good news is the severance packages are pretty good. (At UBS, for example, we heard they’re about 3 weeks of pay times the number of years worked at UBS.)

And when you take into consideration that growth prospects at investment banks are low (read: bonus prospects are low), leaving the Street now might not be a terrible idea.

So if you want to get fired or be “RIFed” (be part of a “reduction in force), here are some things you can do courtesy of an analyst at Here is the City, who researched the most common reasons why employees get fired.

Of course, some of these will obviously get you fired without compensation. So use your judgment.

