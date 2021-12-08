How to get Facebook Marketplace and use it to buy or sell items

You can use Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items. Kilito Chan/Getty Images

To access Facebook Marketplace, click the Marketplace icon in the main menu on the Facebook website or app.

If you don’t see Marketplace when logged into Facebook, try logging out and back in, or reinstalling the app.

Facebook Marketplace is only available to users 18 and older in supported countries.

Facebook Marketplace is a free feature that allows users to buy, sell, and trade items with people nearby — kind of like a garage sale, but online. Here, you’ll find all kinds of items for sale, both big and small, cheap (even free) and expensive.

In this guide, we go over how to access Facebook Marketplace on a browser or the mobile app, some troubleshooting tips, reasons why Marketplace may not be available to you, and how to sell items on Facebook Marketplace.

Important: Facebook Marketplace is available to users 18 and older in most countries, including the US and Canada.



How to access Facebook Marketplace

Accessing Facebook Marketplace is typically a straightforward process. If you’re on the Facebook website, you can access Facebook Marketplace by clicking the Marketplace icon in the main menu located on the left side of the screen.

The Marketplace icon often appears in the menu section as a shortcut. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

If you’re using the Facebook app, tap the Menu icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap Marketplace. If you don’t see it in the list, tap See More for the full menu.

Marketplace on the mobile app is found in the Menu section of the app’s navigation bar. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

If you’re not seeing Facebook Marketplace when you’re logged into Facebook, here are a few things you can try:

Log out of Facebook, then log back in.

Uninstall the Facebook app, then reinstall it.

Change your Facebook profile region to a country that supports Marketplace. To do this, edit your profile and change your current city.

If you have a new Facebook account, use it regularly to help prove to Facebook that it’s a real account. Like and comment on posts, share photos, and add friends.

Visit the Facebook Marketplace website via a direct URL.

Why can’t I access Facebook Marketplace?

If you’re unable to access Facebook Marketplace, even after following the steps outlined in the previous section, there are a few potential reasons why:

Age: Facebook Marketplace is only available to Facebook users 18 and over.

Facebook Marketplace is only available to Facebook users 18 and over. Region: Marketplace is available in 50 countries. If your current location is set to a country that doesn’t currently offer Facebook Marketplace, the icon won’t appear.

Marketplace is available in 50 countries. If your current location is set to a country that doesn’t currently offer Facebook Marketplace, the icon won’t appear. Device: Facebook Marketplace only works on the iPhone 5 and later models, Android, and iPads.

Facebook Marketplace only works on the iPhone 5 and later models, Android, and iPads. Age of account: If you have a new Facebook account, Marketplace might not immediately be available to you.

If you have a new Facebook account, Marketplace might not immediately be available to you. Infrequent use: Facebook’s main menu shows shortcuts to the features you use most. If you never or rarely use Facebook Marketplace, the icon may disappear.

Facebook’s main menu shows shortcuts to the features you use most. If you never or rarely use Facebook Marketplace, the icon may disappear. Access revoked: If you’ve violated Facebook policies when using Marketplace, your access to the service can be taken away.

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace

To sell something on Facebook Marketplace, simply go to the Marketplace section of the app or website, then select Create new listing.

