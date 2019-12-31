How to get email notifications on an iPhone from a specific email account or recipient

NurPhoto/Getty Images You can change your iPhone settings to receive notifications from a specific email account.

You can get email notifications on your iPhone for a specific email account on your phone.

Also, you can adjust your iPhone settings to receive email notifications from specific recipients.

Thanks to the iOS 12 update, iPhone users have two ways to get push notifications for your relevant emails.

Users can adjust their mobile settings to receive email notifications from a specific contact or allow all emails from a particular email account to constantly push notifications to their phones, both urgent and non-urgent emails.

Here’s how you can customise your email notifications on your iPhone.

How to get email notifications on an iPhone for a specific email account



1. Click on the “Settings” application.

2. Scroll down to your settings and tap on “Mail” then “Notifications.”

3. Once you are on the new page settings, choose the email account(s) you want to activate notifications on.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap on the email account(s) you want to enable push notifications for

4. Make sure “Allow Notifications” is enabled, then click into each email account to select an Alert type: You can choose to have notification alerts to appear on your Lock Screen, Notification Centre, or through notification Banners.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You can choose the way you receive email notifications.

How to get email notifications on an iPhone for specific contacts via Mail VIPs



1. Unlock your iPhone and tap on the “Mail” app to launch the application.

2. Click on the “VIP” email.

3. Select “Add VIP” and choose which contacts in your iPhone you want to add to VIP Mails.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Select which contact(s) you wish to add to Mail VIPs.

4. Tap “VIP Alerts” and turn on “Allow Notifications.” You can adjust the alert setting according to your own preferences.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Tap ‘VIP Alerts’ to change your alerts settings.

