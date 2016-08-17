The real story behind Dunkin' Doughnuts' mysterious 'Black Card' of the doughnut Illuminati

You may have heard of McDonald’s Gold Card, but have you ever seen Dunkin’ Doughnut’s Black Card?

The coffee-and-doughnut chain has an exclusive club, made up its most loyal fans, who pay for Dunkin’ with a glamorous black card. According to the company, the Black Card has been around for several years. However, for most people, the question remains: how do you get a Black Card of your own?

Black Card-carrying Dunkin’ customers include doughnut-loving celebrities, such as actor BJ Novak, who received the card for his birthday in 2015.



You don’t have to be a celebrity to get a Dunkin’ Black Card. Dunkin’ super-fans have been awarded the card for everything from becoming the one millionth member in Dunkin’s loyalty program to simply being a frequent visitor at the chain.



“The Dunkin’ Doughnuts Black Card has been around for several years, gifted on occasion to select fans in appreciation for their loyalty and passion for the brand,” Lindsay Cronin, a public relations senior manager at Dunkin’ Brands, told Business Insider. However, Cronin would not name any Dunkin’ lovers who earned the Black Card badge of honour.

A number of Dunkin’ lovers have taken to social media to express interest in receiving a Black Card themselves.

Hi @DDNEFla Do you know how one can obtain the Dunkin Doughnuts Black Card (VIP)? I have coffee goals!

— Bam•ola (@BamolaMmm) August 1, 2016

Dunkin for dinner. Where’s my dd black card at damnit??

— Shane Moore (@P0CKET_SIZED) June 29, 2016

I need a Dunkin Doughnut’s Black Card. I’ve spent so much money at #DunkinDonuts D:

— AJ Anstiss (@xRainBowAJx) March 25, 2016

Unfortunately for these Dunkin’ loyalists, there doesn’t seem to be a proven path to join the exclusive club of Dunkin’ Doughnuts Black Card holders. On the other hand, the Black Card may not be as enviable as many customers believe.

“The Dunkin’ Doughnuts ‘Black Card’ is not any kind of formal program, but rather a personalised, rechargeable gift card that Dunkin’ Doughnuts occasionally sends to guests as a token of appreciation,” says Cronin.

That’s right — even if you have the Dunkin’ Black Card, you still have to refill the card to pay for your coffee.

Seems like you’d be better served sticking to your normal DD Card, or just downloading the chain’s app, and hoping that someday Dunkin’ Doughnuts will finally notice your dedication.

NOW WATCH: This is why coffee bags have a hole in them



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.