Gentlemen, here's how you get dressed for work in 5 minutes or less

Margin Call, screenshot Think of it this way, at least you’re not getting dressed in your office bathroom. (If you haven’t seen Margin Call, do so asap).

This one goes out to the Wall Street associates and vice presidents who have to be at work on time after a nice, long client dinner.

We got you guys.

We got you because we know that no matter what time you wake up (or stayed up) you have to be at work on time looking like you got a solid eight hours of restful sleep.

This means you’ve showed up at the office wearing something several notches above what a first year analyst might pick up off the floor of his Murray Hill apartment on Friday morning.

During these instances, it’s important to maximise time. Instincts kick in, and it’s all about moving more and thinking less. Knowing that, here are four steps to looking perfectly fresh even though you’re getting dressed with your id.

Huge shouts to stylist Jessica Cadmus, of the Wardrobe Whisperer, for helping us put them together.

Look at the lining of your suit. As long as it’s not some crazy colour you customised with your tailor, you can use it to pick a shirt. Think: Navy lining, blue shirt. Pink lining, pink shirt. You get it. Look at the buttons on your suit jacket. Pick a belt and shoes that match your buttons. Match your socks to your trousers. Do not match your socks to your shirt. You are not hosting ‘The Price is Right.’ This is not daytime television, it’s Wall Street. And then the tie. “Let me add a no-fail tip on choosing a tie,” Cadmus told Business Insider. “It’s never wrong to wear a solid coloured tie that matches the base colour of the suit. So, navy suit? Grab a solid navy tie.”

All of that should get you squared away in about five minutes, as long as nothing you’re wearing is wrinkled.

Not that any of you would do that.

