How to get Disney Plus on your TV no matter what kind of TV or streaming device you have

Tetra Images/Getty Images You can get Disney Plus on your TV in several different ways.

You can watch Disney Plus on most smart TVs simply by downloading the app from your TV’s app store.

If you don’t have a smart TV, or your smart TV doesn’t offer access to the Disney Plus app, you can use a variety of streaming devices to get Disney Plus on your TV.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you have kids – or if you just really love Disney movies –Disney Plus is probably a no-brainer option for you as far as streaming subscriptions go. But once you’ve subscribed, the next obstacle is getting it on your TV.

There are a few different ways to go about it. If you have a smart TV, what you have to do is download the app from the TV’s app store. Here’s how to do it on a variety of TVs.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to get Disney Plus on Roku TV and Samsung smart TV



1. On your TV’s home screen, scroll through the apps until you see the “Add Channel” option and select it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Add Channel’ from the home screen.

2. Scroll through the suggested options until you see the Disney Plus app, then select it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Scroll until you find Disney Plus.

3. Press “Add channel” to add it to the list of channels on your home screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Add channel.’

4. Return to “Home,” open the Disney Plus app, and log in or sign up.

How to get Disney Plus on a Sony smart TV, LG smart TV, or Philips smart TV



1. From the home screen, go to the Google Play Store, Sony Select, or LG Content Store.

2. In the search box, type “Disney+.”

3. Select the Disney Plus app when it appears.

4. Press “Install.”

5. Once installed, go back to the home screen to open the app and log in or sign up.

Unfortunately, if you have a Panasonic smart TV, you’re out of luck as far as downloading the Disney Plus app goes. According to a statement from the company, “Panasonic recognises the importance of supporting popular video on demand services and we are continuously working to provide native support on our televisions where possible.”

So, while it’s not available now, it may become available in the near future.

Don’t worry though: If that’s the TV you have, or you don’t have a smart TV at all, you have other options.

How to get Disney Plus on your Chromecast built-in smart TV



If you have a smart TV that doesn’t list Disney Plus in its app store, you may still be able to cast what you’re watching to your TV from your phone. Many smart TVs have Chromecast built-in, meaning you can cast content onto your TV without having the Chromecast plug-in device.

1. Tap the cast icon in the top right corner of the Disney Plus app on your mobile device. If it’s possible to cast Disney Plus to your TV, it will appear on the list of casting options.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the cast icon to see if you can connect to your TV directly from your phone.

2. Select your TV from the list of available devices, and the Disney Plus app should connect to your TV. You can select what you want to watch on the app, and it will play on the TV.

How to get Disney Plus on your TV using a streaming device



If you don’t have a smart TV, you can essentially turn yours into a smart TV using a streaming device that will plug into your TV’s HDMI port.

If you choose the Amazon Fire Stick or a Roku device, you’ll be able to get Disney Plus from your app store in a similar way to the methods listed above for smart TVs.

If you choose a Google Chromecast plug-in device, you’ll be able to cast to your TV using the same method described for Chromecast built-in TVs – the only difference is that you need to plug the Chromecast device into your TV’s HDMI port if your TV doesn’t have it built in. You can Chromecast from any device, such as your iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Android, or any Google Chrome web browser.

If all else fails, you can plug an HDMI cable into your TV, connect it to your laptop, and play your videos from the Disney Plus web browser.

So, no matter what kind of TV you have, you should be able to find a way to watch Disney Plus on it, as long as you have a working HDMI port available.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.