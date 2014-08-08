Here's A Ridiculously Simple Way To Get Discounts Online

Three quarters of online shopping carts are abandoned, which translates directly into lost sales for retailers.

To recoup some of those losses, many retailers offer deep discounts to customers with full, idling carts.

In order to get the deals, customers need to simply register an email address with a retailer, fill an online cart with goods, and wait for an email, which tends to arrive within 72 hours.

Kyle James, a writer for the blog Rather Be Shopping, has compiled a list of retailers’ promotions for abandoned carts and what they offer. Here’s a few of the deals he discovered.

1. Kate Spade: 15% off entire purchase

2. Bed, Bath & Beyond: 20% off a single item

3. Levi’s: 25% off entire purchase

4. Macy’s: 15% off a purchase of $US100 or more

5. Birch Box: 20% off a purchase of $US35 or more

6. Williams Sonoma: Free shipping on orders over $US49

7. Crocs: 20% off

8. J. Jill: $US20 off a purchase of $US80 or more

9. Bass Pro Shops: $US20 off a purchase of $US100 or more

