Here's A Ridiculously Simple Way To Get Discounts Online

Hayley Peterson

Three quarters of online shopping carts are abandoned, which translates directly into lost sales for retailers.

To recoup some of those losses, many retailers offer deep discounts to customers with full, idling carts.

In order to get the deals, customers need to simply register an email address with a retailer, fill an online cart with goods, and wait for an email, which tends to arrive within 72 hours.

Kyle James, a writer for the blog Rather Be Shopping, has compiled a list of retailers’ promotions for abandoned carts and what they offer. Here’s a few of the deals he discovered.

1. Kate Spade: 15% off entire purchase

Kate Spade discountsKate Spade

2. Bed, Bath & Beyond: 20% off a single item

Online dealsKyle James/Rather Be Shopping

3. Levi’s: 25% off entire purchase

Online deals

Kyle James/Rather Be Shopping

4. Macy’s: 15% off a purchase of $US100 or more

Online deals

Kyle James/Rather Be Shopping

5. Birch Box: 20% off a purchase of $US35 or more

Online deals

Kyle James/Rather Be Shopping

6. Williams Sonoma: Free shipping on orders over $US49

Online dealsKyle James/Rather Be Shopping

7. Crocs: 20% off

Online dealsKyle James/Rather Be Shopping

8. J. Jill: $US20 off a purchase of $US80 or more

Online dealsKyle James/Rather Be Shopping

9. Bass Pro Shops: $US20 off a purchase of $US100 or more

Online dealsKyle James/Rather Be Shopping

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.