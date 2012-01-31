Here's Your Guide To Getting Discounts On Just About Anything

Photo: Flickr/osseous

Whatever product you are in the market to buy, you can likely get it at a discount.By doing just a little research, you can score significant savings on a wide variety of items.



Here are a few of the most popular sources for finding bargains.

Craigslist. This is a great source for finding bargains because it offers a variety of goods sold through local classified ad style listings. Products are usually used and the quality can vary considerably. It is possible to search by location, and prices can range from practically free to more than retail. Craigslist transactions are usually done in person, which raises safety and time concerns. It’s important to get a good bargain to make using the site worth your time.

Freecycle. Freecycle allows you to get items for free that other people no longer want. There are around 5,000 Freecycle groups and over eight million members throughout the world. The price can’t be beat, but the site may not have what you are looking for and popular items are snatched up quickly.

Comparison shopping sites. Large comparison shopping websites like Bizrate and Pricegrabber allow you to compare thousands of stores instantly. They have live feeds from the stores so they can compare prices including tax and shipping. These sites also compare prices from local stores and online stores so you can choose whether to have the product delivered or buy it locally. If you buy the product online, you can save even more money by buying it through a cash-back shopping site.

There are also many comparison shopping apps available for Android and iPhone. These sites and apps make comparison shopping a breeze. It can be upsetting when you buy an item at full price only to see the same item sell for a much lower price somewhere else. It used to be difficult to find items at bargain prices, but with the number of sites now selling discount items and the availability of comparison shopping sites, it is easy to find bargains. With just a little time and research, you can be sure you got a bargain on your purchase.

