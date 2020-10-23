Sephora shoppers are discovering that you can get perfume at a major discount by purchasing one of its sampler sets

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Sephora’s holiday perfume kits are gaining a lot of buzz this year.

People can’t get enough of Sephora’s holiday perfume kits, which include sample-sized versions of fan-favourite scents.

The kits, which retail between $US25 and $US68, also include vouchers to redeem a full-sized version of an included fragrance – creating a major discount for shoppers.

There are three holiday-themed options available this year, as well as six other perfume kits that are not part of the collection.

The sampler sets can be purchased online or in stores, though the included vouchers can only be redeemed in person.

Perfume lovers are in for a treat at Sephora this holiday season.

The retailer has recently unveiled some of its winter beauty kits, ranging from advent calendars filled with makeup to Christmas-themed lipsticks. At the time of writing, however, Sephora’s holiday perfume sets seem to be the fan-favourite item.

The kits include sample-sized bottles of high-end fragrances, as well as vouchers that allow you to redeem one full-sized bottle of your favourite scent. Because the kits are priced between $US25 and $US68, that means you’ll get your full-sized product at a major discount.

Here’s everything you need to know about these sampler sets.

People can’t get enough of Sephora’s holiday perfume kits

Sephora has sold perfume sampler sets both online and in stores during the holidays in years past. This year, however, the kits are becoming increasingly popular on social media.

This increase in popularity might be the result of people realising that the sampler sets include a voucher for a full-sized perfume.

“Why did I get one just like this from Sephora last year on Christmas and I threw out the certificate because I didn’t know it was for that,” one person wrote underneath a TikTok video about this year’s sets.

“Me = having bought several sample gift boxes and not reading the vouchers and throwing them away, now realising I could’ve gotten full-sized items for free,” another TikTok user said.

“My mum got it last Christmas and gave it to me, and neither of us realised it,” another person wrote.

There are 3 holiday sampler sets to choose from, as well as 6 others that are not part of the collection

The highlight of this year’s kits is the $US68 Sephora Favourites Holiday Perfume Sampler Set, which comes with 13 samples from brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry.

Once you’ve picked a favourite scent from the group, you can use the included voucher to redeem a full-sized bottle â€” which retails for prices between $US60 and $US134.

There’s also the $US68 Sephora Favourites Men’s Cologne Sampler Set with nine fragrances â€” including brands like Versace and Giorgio Armani â€” and the $US25 Sephora Favourites Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set with six scents from Miu Miu, ChloÃ©, and more.

Like the larger perfume kit, the cologne set includes a voucher for a full-sized product priced between $US56 and $US100. The smaller perfume set, however, only allows you to redeem a travel or rollerball-sized bottle.

In an email sent to Insider, a Sephora representative explained that the three mentioned kits were created exclusively for the holiday season, and will not be offered again once they have sold out.

Sephora This miniature perfume set includes a voucher for a larger product.

If the holiday collection does sell out, there are other kits to consider. Including the newest perfumes of 2020 are the $US68 Sephora Favourites New Year’s Perfume Sampler Set with nine fragrances, and the $US68 Sephora Favourite Newness Perfume Sampler Set with seven scents.

For smaller options, there’s the $US25 Sephora Favourites Mini Favourites Perfume Sampler Set with six fragrances, the five-pack $US25 Sephora Favourites Perfume Travel Sampler Set, and the $US25 Sephora Favourites Mini Clean Perfume Sampler Set with seven scents.

Finally, Sephora is offering two $US75 kits with slightly bigger samples: the Sephora Favourites Mini Deluxe Perfume Sampler Set and the Sephora Favourites Scent the Look Mini Perfume Sampler Set.

All of the non-holiday kits mentioned above include a voucher for a full-sized, travel-sized, or rollerball perfume. While Sephora has yet to release similar kits containing makeup, skin-care, or hair-care products, there is one online-exclusive set retailing for $US10, which includes a variety of sample beauty products and a 15% off coupon for a full-sized item.

Sephora This sample set includes a coupon rather than a voucher.

You’ll have to visit a Sephora store to redeem your full-sized product

There are a few small caveats to this deal. First, you’ll have to visit a brick-and-mortar Sephora store to redeem a larger perfume. The vouchers cannot be used online, or at Sephora shops located within J.C. Penny stores.

The Sephora website also states that the full-sized perfumes redeemed with vouchers have “no cash value and cannot be returned or exchanged.” The kits are also only returnable “if the certificate has not been used,” according to the website.

That being said, the perfume vouchers do not expire, according to a Sephora representative, so there’s no rush to get your discounted product. Insider has reached out to Sephora for clarification on the retailer’s policy for sold-out perfumes.

