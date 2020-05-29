How to get dark mode on the Apple Music app on your iPhone or Android device

studioEAST/Getty Images How you enable dark mode while listening to the Apple Music app depends on your device.

You can get a dark mode theme on your Apple Music app on iOS and Android devices.

On Android devices, you put Apple Music into dark mode straight through the app’s theme settings.

On iOS devices running iOS 13 or later, you’ll have to switch the entire device’s settings to dark mode.

When you put your Apple Music app in dark mode, you can reduce eye strain and preserve your night vision.

Listening to music, a podcast, or a favourite radio station can help you relax or drift off to sleep, but that bright phone screen can wake you right back up. Your music might also make travel more enjoyable, but that same bright screen could disturb fellow passengers.

The easy solution to all this is to put Apple Music in dark mode, which can be done on both iPhones or Android devices with the Apple Music app. With iOS devices, you will need to put your entire phone in dark mode to use Apple Music in dark mode, while Android devices can isolate the setting to the app.

Not every version of an iPhone or Android will label this dark mode or have it available (you’ll need iOS 13 or later on an iPhone, for instance), so you’ll need to check your phone’s specs to be sure.

Here’s how to enable dark mode in Apple Music on your device.

How to enable dark mode in Apple Music on iOS devices

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll to tap Display & Brightness.

3. Tap the circle under Dark.

Steven John/Business Insider You can also swipe your screen to access your Control Panel and activate dark mode from there.

4. Exit Settings, open the Apple Music app and enjoy the reduced eye strain.

How to enable dark mode in Apple Music on Android devices

1. Open the Apple Music app.

2. Tap the three dots in the top right.

Abbey White/Business Insider On the Library tab, you can find this option to the right of the Search icon.

3. Select Settings.

4. Choose Theme.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can control the app’s data, download, content restrictions, and more from this menu.

5. Tap Dark in the popup window, then tap anywhere outside that popup to get back to your Android Apple Music app in dark mode.

Steven John/Business Insider You can also set the app to adjust dark and light mode based on your battery.

