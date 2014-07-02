Here's The Trick To Getting A Chipotle Burrito For Under $US6

Eating at Chipotle isn’t as cheap as it used to be.

We’ve explored how to get more food at full price, but there are also ways to get Chipotle food for even cheaper.

Internet forums have suggested you can get a burrito with rice for around $US1. Other budget-conscious hackers swear by ordering sides of meat for an economical and carb-free snack.

We decided to take things a step further. Armed with our budget tips, we went to a Manhattan Chipotle during the lunch rush.

Our hypothesis: by ordering the rice burrito, a side of chicken, and a side of salsa, you can get a way cheaper bootleg burrito.

The trick worked — to an extent.

In the end, we paid $US5.50. That’s about $US3 less than a normal chicken burrito.

Our menu prices are among the highest in the nation — the same meal would probably cost less than $US5 in other markets.

Before taxes, Chipotle billed us $US1.15 for the rice burrito, $US1.15 for the side of salsa, and $US2.76 for the side of chicken.

Here’s what we got.

There are a few disadvantages to this method, most notably having to assemble the burrito yourself.

You also end up without extras like cheese and sour cream.

But at $US1.15, the all-rice burrito is the closest thing Chipotle has to a dollar menu.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, this is a viable alternative.

Do you have any Chipotle menu hacks? Leave your ideas in the comments.

